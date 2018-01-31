Everything We Know About Nicole Eggert's Allegations Against Scott Baio

Nicole Eggert joined the #MeToo movement over the weekend with her own story of alleged sexual abuse against her Charles in Charge costar Scott Baio.

Eggert, 46, said on Twitter that Baio, 57, molested her beginning at age 14. However, Baio has defended himself and repeatedly denied the claims.

Here’s a timeline of everything we know about the accusations.

Charles in Charge

The actors met the on the sitcom about a a college student, played by Baio, who moves in with a family as a housekeeper and caretaker for the children, one of whom was portrayed by Eggert. She joined the show when she was 14 in September 1986, the same month Baio celebrated his 26th birthday.

Although both parties agree that they had a sexual encounter, they disagree on when it took place.

Nik Richie Radio

During a 2013 interview with Nik Richie Radio, Eggert alleged that the pair had begun hooking up when she was 16, according to a writeup of the interview posted at the time on Wetpaint. (Links to the original interview turn up a “Page Not Found” error.)

“Yeah, there was some flirting,” she said, according to Wetpaint. “Yeah, there was some messing around later when I was like 16. And don’t forget, he was in his 20s.”

But she claimed they didn’t have sex until she was 17.

“I was a virgin until I was 17, almost 18 years old,” she continued, claiming that she decided to lose her virginity to the actor because she was dating another guy at the time and no longer wanted to be a virgin.

“I was embarrassed I was a virgin, so I needed someone to pop the cherry and make me a veteran,” she said.

Shelved on Dr. Oz

On Jan. 10, 2018, Eggert filmed an episode of The Dr. Oz Show, in which she alleged that Baio was sexually molesting her during the filming of their sitcom. However, the interview did not air after the talk show received a cease and desist letter from Baio’s attorneys questioning her timeline of the alleged events, according to TMZ.

Nicole Eggert and Scott Baio Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Taking to Twitter

Eggert went public with her accusations when she tweeted to another Twitter user to go “ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor” on Saturday.

“Creep,” she added.

The actress later claimed on social media in a since-deleted tweet that the inappropriate behavior — which she did not elaborate on — had “started when I was 14.”

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

,@NicoleEggert @ScottBaio Scott's legal team has served u more than 2 cease & desist letters,1u pretended 2B a Nanny & @DrOz killed ur show! — Renee Baio (@MrsScottBaio) January 27, 2018

I'm about to do a Facebook live to prove her claims are 100% lies! #NicoleEggert https://t.co/WcAsTmjhvD — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 27, 2018

Just minutes after Eggert claimed the behavior started when she was 14, Baio’s wife Renee spoke out against Eggert, writing, “Scott’s legal team has served u more than 2 cease & desist letters,1u pretended 2B a Nanny & @DrOz killed ur show!”

Baio later went on Facebook Live to show what he said was “proof” that Eggert’s story was not true.

“Nicole is making up these claims about me,” Baio said. He claimed that Eggert had previously stated that the two had sex “way, way after Charles in Charge was off the air” but showed a copy of an episode script page that was dated from 1990, when Eggert would have been 18, according to her IMDB profile.

Baio admitted that he had sex with Eggert but maintains that it was when she was an adult.

“I remember her coming over to my house and seducing me,” he said, claiming that “any red-blooded” straight American man would reacted the same way.

“The outcome would have been the same,” he said. “She seduced me. She came into my house and started kissing me.”

Nicole Eggert, Scott Baio and Josie Davis Universal TV

In an additional statement shared to Facebook on Sunday, Baio shared the link to a letter his attorneys allegedly sent to a producer on The Dr. Oz Show which he said includes “proof” Eggert is “deliberately lying.” The letter again outlines Baio’s claim that Eggert said they had sex after Charles in Charge stopped airing, and that she was already 18 during the filming of the final season.

“When Nicole started tweeting about this again late last year, shortly after the major stories broke about sexual harassment in entertainment, my attorneys sent her and Alex Polinsky a letter advising and requesting that they take their allegations to law enforcement for a full investigation,” claimed Baio. “They have refused to do so.”

He continued, “Given her years long history of making claims of underage sex, why has she never mentioned this until her primary claim was proven wrong? Why is she unwilling to go to law enforcement with her claims? Is it not clear that this new story is just another false claim to distract you from her earlier lies?”

Megyn Kelly Today

Eggert appeared on Megyn Kelly Today on Tuesday to detail her relationship with Baio. She said the alleged sexual abuse “happened quite often” at the actor’s house from when she was 14 to 16 — more than 10 times and about once a week, she claimed.

“I was very young and it was shocking,” she said. “I had never experienced anything like before, either. He was playing on my emotions and my hormones and all of those things.”

“The issue with him is that he was our boss,” she continued. “He also was telling me, ‘You can’t tell anybody, this is illegal, I will go to jail. The show will be over, everyone will be sued. You will be out of a job, you will ruin everybody’s life.’ And that’s scary and it’s intimidating, especially when you’re that young.”

Eggert also said that on set, “there was just a lot of groping, a lot of fondling, a lot of pulling me on his lap, trying to sneak kisses in the back, which a lots of cast members saw.”

“I don’t think they knew about the actual physical sexual abuse, but everybody knew the attention that he gave me,” she said.

Eggert told Kelly that the first time she and Baio had sex was when she was 17, while Charles in Charge was still in production, and that Baio was the one to initiate it. (The age of consent in California is 18.)

“I was a willing participant to an extent,” she said. “There was a lot of manipulation that went into it. It wasn’t a ‘Hold me down, rape me’ situation. … But I was 17. … It was upsetting. It wasn’t a good experience, at all.”

Eggert, who said she only told a few close friends of the abuse, also explained why she “covered up” the alleged behavior in interviews for years.

“I wasn’t ready to tell my story,” she said. “For me, it was always protecting the show and protecting that whole legacy — that nothing happened. That was my delusion and that was my cover-up, always. I did it my whole life. I always lied about it. … I’m really good at covering up. I got really good at burying it and putting it away in a box and saying, ‘That’s not me.’ ”

When I worked on Charles in Charge in ‘88, I sat with you while you cried about that abusive asshole. I know you’re telling the truth and I’m so glad to see you speaking out. — Adam Carl (@AdamWho) January 27, 2018

Kelly shared a statement from Nik Richie, a radio host who said Eggert had told him Baio had molested her. Kelly also said Charles in Charge actor Alexander Polinsky confirmed that he witnessed “inappropriate cuddling” between Eggert and Baio on set.

Additionally, Kelly pointed to a tweet from Adam Carl, who worked on the set of Charles in Charge, in which he said he remembers being with Eggert while she cried about Baio on set.

Also on Tuesday, Eggert returned to The Dr. Oz Show to shoot more footage to be shown on Wednesday’s program in addition to her original interview that was shelved.

Good Morning America

Scott Baio denies sexual misconduct allegations: "My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school – these false allegations…that's why this has got to stop." pic.twitter.com/5jdJgalA9z — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 31, 2018

During a sit-down on Good Morning America Wednesday, Baio questioned what he called the actress’ changing stories. He said Eggert initially claimed they had sex when she was 17, then alleged the abuse started on a regular basis when she was 14.

“So I’m trying to figure out which times she’s lying and which times she’s not lying because the story seems to change quite a bit,” Baio said. “I can’t keep up with it, quite honestly.”

Baio also claimed that though he got along with Eggert, they were “never” alone together on the Charles in Charge set.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever been on a sitcom set, but on any given day — on every day, especially Charles in Charge, which was like a picnic every day, it was one of my favorite jobs I’ve ever done — there’s teachers, parents, family, crew, producers, my dad. So how any of this could have happened is absolutely impossible,” he said.

Baio said that on top of putting a strain on his reputation, Eggert’s accusations are affecting his family.

“My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school, these false allegations,” he said. “Her job is not to defend me. My job is to defend my daughter. Her job is to be 10 years old. That’s why this has got to stop.”

After Baio suggested that his former costar pursue legal action, Eggert said she may go to the cops. However, he’s not worried.

“Why would I have a concern over something I didn’t do?” he said. “Rather than take your case to social media, where people tend to beat up people like me, why not do it through the proper channels? You put up allegations like that, and it becomes like wildfire.”

Eggert’s attorney Lisa Bloom said the actress “definitely has [legal] options,” including a possible civil case and a defamation case because Baio called her a liar.

“We’re discussing what the options are,” said Eggert. “He’s asked me to [take action]. So he might just get what he wishes for.”

The Dr. Oz Show

On Wednesday, Eggert finally appeared on Dr. Oz and stood by her allegations, saying, “He had all the power. He was the star of the show.”

She delved into he allegedly preyed upon her starting at the age of 14, when he allegedly touched her “female party” in his car after a pool party.

“I recognized it later in life, when I started piecing everything together and figuring things out and it dawned on me how it was conditioning, it was taking me under his wing, earning my trust, then moving to telling me that he loved me and that we would be married one day,” she said. “It’s manipulation process, really, to earn the trust of a young girl and he did exactly that.”

Then, at 17, she claims, she did have sex with Baio.

“When I turned 17 years old, I really kind of wanted to be around boys my own age and go out and have more of a social life. I made that very clear. He sort of manipulated me in the way of let me get you ready for boys your own age. And I agreed to that. It was awkward, to say the least,” she said.”

“He came to my house. We talked about it. My parents were not home. It was about how much he loved me and that hopefully one day when I was of age we could be together and that he understood I needed to go be with boys my own age,” she continued. “I think maybe went along with it because I hadn’t been with anybody else, and I didn’t know what to expect, and it is a scary thing when you’re that young and you’re looking at your first time. It’s big, so I think that I felt in a weird way comfortable.

“I didn’t tell anybody,” she added. “I knew all along all of it was wrong because I was constantly reminded that it had to be a secret. Yet being a teenager and going through puberty, I sort of stayed in it and just kept quiet.”

As for Baio’s staunch denial?

“He can deny it all he wants. I mean, the truth is the truth. I know my truth. He seems to be a man that goes to church, he’s going to have to deal with his higher power,” she said. “I think he’s awful. When I saw his Facebook post and his big long rant … I feel like part of me was thinking that he might apologize. There as part of me that thought maybe he would cop to this and admit to this. I really was a little bit hopeful and a little bit optimistic. … I cried. I was hurt when I watched that. But that’s the stance he’s taking.”