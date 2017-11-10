Nicole Curtis is defending herself against critics who don’t support her decision to continue breastfeeding her 2 1/2-year-old son, Harper.

In the current issue of PEOPLE, the Rehab Addict star opened up about her choice to breastfeed the 30-month-old, who she shares with her ex, Shane Maguire, 54. “Every single day I have to weather criticism about how my child is too old to breastfeed,” Curtis, 41, said. “But when he weans, it’s going to be his decision. I truly believe it’s the child’s choice.”

On Wednesday, the DIY Network star posted an exchange she engaged in on social media, in which she explained her mentality and reasoning to continue breastfeeding.

“Are you really still breastfeeding your 2 1/2 year old son?” an account holder asked.

“So…no one thinks it ridiculous that a 2 year old drinks milk meant for baby cows in fact, it’s encouraged … but the milk naturally made for them??? Holy cow 🙂 think about it! Watch a documentary on cows milk then let’s chat,” explained Curtis.

The mother of two — she is also mom to Ethan, 19 — also revealed that she is not a supporter of circumcising a child.

“I don’t support circumcision either if you need another shocking fact,” she wrote.

Curtis explained in the caption of her post that she does “love dairy,” but she doesn’t “understand how in a time when everyone wants organic, non/gmo, farm fresh -the purest most natural thing for our children gets criticism.”

She concluded: “And don’t accuse me of shaming moms that don’t breastfeed by simply supporting my own breastfeeding …..that makes me sad. Parenting is tough enough wo all that.”

Curtis’ decision to continue breastfeeding Harper emerged as a point of contention in her two-year, “heart-wrenching” custody battle with Maguire.

When Maguire first asserted his parental rights, when Harper was 6 months old, he was awarded visitation two days a week. Although Harper had been exclusively breastfed until that point, Curtis suddenly found herself needing to make other arrangements.

“He had never had a bottle before, and then all of a sudden that was his only option while he was with his dad. I had no idea that a judge could say, ‘You’re court ordered to not feed your exclusively breastfed child,’ ” said Curtis, who is practicing babyled weaning where Harper eats at his own pace.

“It’s important that children have both of their parents. But [preventing] me from breastfeeding my child just so he can see the dad is not right.” (Curtis was later granted access to the infant once a day during Maguire’s visitations in order to breastfeed.)

Now, the former couple is “working on” their strained relationship. “We’re just trying to take the temperature down a lot,” she said. “It’s still not perfect or even close, but it’s better.”