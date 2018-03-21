Nicole Curtis is choosing to focus on love and positivity despite her ongoing custody battle.

For more than two years, the Rehab Addict star has been embroiled in a legal war with her ex, Minnesota-based businessman Shane Maguire, over custody of their 34-month-old son, Harper. Despite the ongoing battle, Curtis, 41, wants her toddler to one day know that he “came of love and laughter.”

Nicole Curtis, her son Harper, and ex Shane Maguire From left: Nicole Curtis, her son Harper and Shane

Over the weekend, the DIY Network star took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback photo of herself and Maguire and addressed the state of their relationship following a heartfelt conversation she had with her grandfather about her late grandmother.

“I sat with my gramps for a long time today. My emotions raw after sitting there with him as he tells me (like I don’t know) how much he loved my grandmother and how you don’t go through life thinking you would ever be separated from the love of your life,” she began the post.

“I joke a lot that I have never married because perfect wasn’t presented. I think the truth is we all make our lives so messy and disposable these days. In 1945, my gramps wasn’t trolling facebook for an old flame 🙂 he was focused on what was right in front of him…a chance at love and he grabbed it (which I’m so thankful for & I know the rest of my family feels the same),” she continued.

Curtis reminded her followers that “love is a gift and never take it for granted because when you do, sometimes you lose.”

She then addressed the flashback black-and-white photo, which captured Curtis and Maguire in formal attire, ascending a staircase hand-in-hand.

“I’m thankful that my friend captured this moment for my little, the most valuable gift you can give your children is to remind them they came of love and laughter …not hate and $500 an hour attorneys,” she said, referencing their custody battle.

In November, the home renovation expert revealed she was “in the process of weaning” her then-30-month-old son off breastfeeding, which has been a point of contention in what she has called a “heart-wrenching” custody case.

Maguire initially accused Curtis of continuing to breastfeed their toddler as a way to prevent him from getting time with his son. Curtis, however, denied that she ever wanted it to become a problem.

“It’s so important that children have both of their parents,” she told PEOPLE. “But [preventing] me from breastfeeding my child just so he can see the dad is not right.” While Curtis has relocated to California, the Detroit native still films Rehab Addict in the city, where she also has a business, Detroit Design.

Although things didn’t work out with Maguire, the single mother — she is also mom to 20-year-old son Ethan with ex Steven Cimini — is hopeful that she will one day meet her right match.

“I would give anything to have a husband that loved me and supported me, and, you know, took the kids out for pizza while I designed,” she told Country Living last year. “But I just never had that.”

The Rehab Addict also shared that her grandparents, who she grew up next door to, serve as her main relationship inspiration. “Gramps,” she said, still calls his late wife the most beautiful woman he’s ever known.

“For a man to say that about me, yeah, I would be hook, line, and sinker,” said Curtis, “but it hasn’t happened. You’ve got to be as great a man as my Gramps.”