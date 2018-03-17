Younger’s Nico Tortorella Got Married 'for Real' to Partner in Matching 'Genderblending Ensembles'

Surprise! Nico Tortorella and longtime partner Bethany Meyers got married in a courthouse wedding earlier this month.

The Younger star, 29, who has been in a polyamorous relationship for 11 years with the fitness and lifestyle entrepreneur, announced on Saturday that they had tied the knot on March 9.

“Just married. For real,” Tortorella wrote alongside a series of photos of their wedding day, adding that the couple had written about their story for LGBTQ publication them.

For their special day, they wore “genderblending ensembles” that incorporated both dresses and pants because as the actor wrote in the publication, “in this relationship, we both wear the pants and the dress.”

Sharing one of the wedding photos, Meyers, who identifies as gay and has previously shared that Tortorella is the only man she can imagine having a relationship with, wrote, “Can’t believe I kept my mouth shut for an entire week until we shared this.”

“We waited because we wanted the opportunity to tell our story, in our own words — which we did — and I hope you take a moment of your day to read and open your mind to what different types of love can look like,” she added.

Writing about their wedding for them., Meyers described the ceremony as being simple and intimate. “No guests. No flowers. No rings. My ‘dress’ consisting of trousers. His ‘tux,’ gown inclusive,” she wrote, adding that “I suppose you would dub our wedding color white. It was certainly the most traditional thing we did.”

“We knew we wanted to be married at the courthouse. The office of the city clerk at 141 worth street in lower Manhattan, to be exact,” the actor continued, describing their “genderblending” ensembles as “everything we’ve ever dreamed of.”

Tortorella also added that they both decided to wear crowns because “duh.”

Meyers went on to share that while “plenty won’t understand it,” she “couldn’t be happier” about the pair’s union.

The Younger star — who identifies as pansexual — had previously discussed the pair’s polyamorous relationship in an interview with The Advocate.

“I think the way I use the word fluidity is like fluid in everything, fluid in train of thought,” he said. “It doesn’t always have to be one thing. The one thing anybody can talk about, no matter race, religion, sexuality or gender, is love.”

While Tortorella and Meyers don’t seek to put labels on themselves or each other, they added that they understand the world’s need for them.

“I can be emotionally, physically attracted to men,” he continued. “I can be emotionally, physically attracted to women. The ‘B’ in LGBTQ-plus has been fought for, for so long. I’m not going to be the person that’s like, ‘No, I need a ‘P,’ I need another letter!’ I stand by people that have paved this way for somebody like me.”