Nickelodeon Cuts Ties with Henry Danger and iCarly Creator Dan Schneider

Nickelodeon has parted ways with Dan Schneider, the creator of many of the network’s hit programs such as iCarly, Zoey 101 and Drake & Josh, for current reasons unknown.



“Following many conversations together about next directions and future opportunities, Nickelodeon and our long-time creative partner Dan Schneider/Schneider’s Bakery have agreed to not extend the current deal,” Nickelodeon says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE via Henry Danger star Jace Norman‘s reps.

“Since several Schneider’s Bakery projects are wrapping up, both sides agreed that this is a natural time for Nickelodeon and Schneider’s Bakery to pursue other opportunities and projects,” the statement continues.

“Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery team have created a string of lasting, groundbreaking hits over the years including iCarly, Drake & Josh, Victorious, Kenan & Kel and the current number-one hit show on Nickelodeon, Henry Danger. We thank Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery producers, executives and social media team for their immeasurable contributions to Nickelodeon, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors,” it reads. “And Dan and Schneider’s Bakery are proud of the work they did together with Nickelodeon and will always remain big fans of the network.”

Drake Bell and Dan Schneider at the after party for Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh! in 2008

A rep for Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Schneider has worked with a long roster of talent throughout his time at Nickelodeon. He began working at the network in 1993 as an executive producer and writer for the sketch comedy series All That.

Dan Schneider with the cast of iCarly in 2007 Jason Merritt/Film Magic

In 1999, he became the showrunner for The Amanda Show, starring Amanda Bynes. Schneider continued working with Bynes on the WB sitcom What I Like About You in 2002.

Schneider returned to Nickelodeon in 2004 to create Drake & Josh with Drake Bell and Josh Peck. He followed that project with Zoey 101, starring Jamie Lynn Spears.

More hits followed with Victorious, starring Victoria Justice, iCarly with Miranda Cosgrove, and Sam & Cat with Ariana Grande.

His most recent projects included Henry Danger, Game Shakers and The Adventures of Kid Danger.

Schneider on the set of Sam & Cat with Ariana Grande (far right) Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Schneider is not the first writer Nickelodeon has parted ways with. In October, the network told PEOPLE in a statement that The Loud House creator Chris Savino was “no longer working” with them following numerous allegations of sexual harassment.

“We take allegations of misconduct very seriously, and we are committed to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment that is free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement at the time.

“The Loud House, which is currently in its second season, will continue to air on Nickelodeon and be in production,” said the spokesperson. “Season 3 is scheduled to premiere in early 2018.”

Savino’s exit came after he was reportedly put on an immediate leave of absence by the network in early October.

According to Cartoon Brew, at least 12 female Nickelodeon employees came forward with accusations about the 46-year-old, including claims that he had made unwanted sexual advances and threats of blacklisting within the industry after consensual relationships with coworkers ended.

The director and writer has worked on numerous animated programs, including Johnny Test and Dexter’s Labratory, and has been nominated for three Primetime Emmys for his work on The Powerpuff Girls: ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas, Escape from Cluster Prime and Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil.