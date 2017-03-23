Nick Viall Says William Shatner's 'Goal' to Get Him Kicked Off of DWTS Is 'Heartbreaking'

Nick Viall is heartbroken that William Shatner has made it his “goal” to get the former Bachelor voted off of Dancing with the Stars this season.

On Monday evening’s season 24 premiere of the reality dancing competition series, the Star Trek actor went off on the reality star in a slew of tweets before, during and after the show, which included him calling his fans to “Vote against him. The more everyone votes for everyone else the quicker he’ll be off.”

Vote against him. The more everyone votes for everyone else the quicker he'll be off https://t.co/HEzUVmrPVS — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

Prior to the show starting, 86-year-old Shatner announced that he is making it his “goal” this season to “knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP.”

My goal for #DWTS is to knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP. Who is with me? 👍🏻😏 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 20, 2017

After learning about Shatner’s aim to get him booted off of the ABC series, the season 21 Bachelor star took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared one lone sad emoji.

But days after the premiere, Viall is now admitting that the actor’s Twitter campaign against him is “heartbreaking.”

“It was heartbreaking because I am his biggest fan. Who doesn’t love Captain Kirk? Also a big ’T.J. Hooker’ fan — that’s some of his best work,” Viall, 36, told Extra.

“It’s heartbreaking, I’ll be honest. The show must go on,” he said. “We’re gonna do our best, and it’s really just up to William to come around or not.”

Viall’s pro partner Peta Murgatroyd is also hopeful that Shatner’s opinion on the ABC leading man will change — and is making it her goal to shift his perspective this season.

“I’m gonna make him love you by the end of this for sure,” said Murgatroyd, 30.

Despite being heartbroken that Shatner openly doesn’t like him, Viall is hopeful that one day the two TV stars can be friends.

“Maybe we will have a cup of coffee one day,” said Viall, who added, “we will hash out our differences.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.