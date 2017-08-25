Nick Viall is a bachelor once again.

The Bachelor star, 36, and his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi have ended their engagement, five months after their proposal aired on ABC, according E!

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” the couple told E! in a statement. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

Viall appeared on two previous seasons of The Bachelorette and season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise before taking his turn as the lead suitor earlier this year. While he asserted he finally found the one, even before getting engaged, L.A.-based Viall and Canadian Grimladi, 29, struggled to decide where they would continue their relationship.

“I haven’t been able to go to Montreal outside of the show,” he told PEOPLE, adding that they weren’t rushing to plan their wedding. “I think we’re just focused on that right now. We’re very open about the fact that we have a long way to go and we’re excited about that journey.”