Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split 'Wasn't an Overnight Decision,' Says Source: 'It Was a Mismatch from the Start'

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi‘s relationship seemed rocky since their first public appearance on After the Final Rose, and now a source says the duo — who announced their split on Friday — indeed were never on the same page.

“Their friends knew the relationship wouldn’t last,” the source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “It was a mismatch from the start. She’s super fun, bubbly and outgoing and he’s more of a serious personality and more introverted. She would try to bring him out of his shell, but he’s just not as comfortable in big groups.”

Viall — who appeared on The Bachelorette twice and on Bachelor in Paradise before stepping into the role of Bachelor star — is handling the split “okay,” adds the source. “It wasn’t an overnight decision, and they’re amicable.”

The duo moved in together in L.A. after shooting wrapped and while Viall competed on Dancing with the Stars, but could never get to a place of stability as a couple.

“The relationship just wasn’t working, and it wasn’t what it needed to be for them to get married,” explains the source. “There honestly wasn’t a last straw or any real drama.”

The couple confirmed their breakup in a joint statement to PEOPLE on Friday.

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” they said. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”