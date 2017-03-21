Strolling with the Stars! Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Hit the Grove After DWTS Premiere

Bachelor alum Nick Viall made his Dancing with the Stars debut Monday night — and his finacée Vanessa Grimaldi was there cheering him on.

After cha cha-ing around the dance floor in the season 24 premiere of the ABC hit dancing competition, Viall was spotted with Grimaldi — holding hands and strolling through The Grove in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old reality star traded in his DWTS costume for some casual garb, wearing a grey jeans, a Police T-Shirt, and a pair of black Nike kicks.

Grimaldi, 29, wore a LBD with a cutout details — draping a black leather jacket over her shoulders. Trading in her heels for a pair of black flats, the brunette beauty’s arms were full with her brown purse, a blue hat, and nude sandals.

After months of having to keep their engagement under wraps, the couple were finally been able to take their romance public on the March 13 finale of The Bachelor.

The two were spotted grabbing dinner at chic Los Angeles restaurant Republique on the day after The Bachelor‘s season finale in which Viall picked Grimaldi and proposed to her on national television.

Of course, Viall has his hands full with another woman now on Dancing with the Stars — pro partner Peta Murgatroyd.

After earning a solid 24/40 from the judges for their first dance — Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Julianne Hough and Bruno Tonioli — Viall dished about his first performance and revealed how it really compares to an intense Bachelor rose ceremony.

“It’s just as aggressive,” Viall told co-host Erin Andrews. “Differently though.”

In a PEOPLE exclusive blog ahead of the show, Viall admitted that he was “pretty nervous” going into the show, but had Murgatoryd and his brie-to-be as support. “Thankfully, I got Vanessa on my side,” he wrote. “She’s been very supportive and it’s been great.”

A special education teacher from Montreal, Canada, Grimaldi plans on moving to the United States to be with Viall. The two will remain in L.A. together while Viall gears up to compete on the upcoming season 24 of Dancing with the Stars alongside his pro partner Peta Murgatroyd.

And in the meantime, the couple has made it clear they don’t plan on rushing into wedding preparations anytime soon.

“We haven’t talked about wedding plans,” Viall, 36, exclusively told PEOPLE. “We’re totally okay with it. We don’t feel the pressure.”

“There’s no reason to speed up the process,” said Grimaldi. “We’re still in the process of getting to know each other outside the Bachelor world. We’re still in the process of getting to know ourselves too. We haven’t [set] a date yet.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.