Baby Got Bach! Vanessa Grimaldi Meets Peta Murgatroyd's Son at Nick Viall's Dancing with the Stars Practice

Nick Viall and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd brought their loves to Dancing with the Stars rehearsal.

The Bachelor leading man’s new fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi and Murgatroyd’s 2-month-old son with fellow dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy crashed practice on Tuesday. The foursome posed for an adorable mini-photo shoot, which the Mirror Ball Trophy contenders shared on Instagram — and revealed their team name.

“TEAM BABY GOT BACH… is ready for Monday night!!,” Viall, 36, captioned a photo holding little Shai Aleksander while the ladies posed on either side of him. “Well these 3 are.. I’m terrified! I think we make a pretty great team.”

Murgatroyd also shared the snap on her social media page, thrilled that her partner’s secret was finally out in the open.

“FINALLY!!! We can all be together,” she wrote. “Team Baby Got Bach is here guys and we CANT WAIT to perform for you on Monday.”

Grimaldi, 29, shared a sweet photo of the ladies kissing their guys on the cheeks — while she plants a smooch on Viall, Murgatroyd shows her baby boy some love.

Sitting down his partner and fiancée on Wednesday afternoon for a DWTS Facebook Live interview, Viall revealed what’s harder between the two: being the Bachelor or prepping for the upcoming DWTS premiere.

“That’s actually a really tough question,” Viall shared. “They’re both incredibly difficult.”

“Being the Bachelor might be one of the hardest things ever,” he continued. “Dancing hurts, like physically is painful, but being the Bachelor is an emotionally — it’s a lot of emotional pain.”

Despite the emotional and physical tolls that the two shows take on their contestants, Viall said that both are worth it.

“But as hard as they both are, they’re a lot of fun, too. And hopefully with Dancing, as many good things happen from that as things happen from being the Bachelor,” said Viall, who added, “They’re both pretty hard, but also equally amazing.”

Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.