Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Go Instagram Official with Super Hot Engagement Selfie

The big secret’s out — and The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi wasted no time taking their relationship to social media.

Despite a certain lack of chemistry between the new couple during the After the Final Rose special, Viall and Grimaldi had a bit more fun on Instagram. The show’s leading man, 36, shared a sultry selfie with his bride-to-be from the night of their engagement.

In the photo, Viall snaps away on his phone while raising his eyebrows. Behind him, Grimaldi strikes a pose that shows off her sparkling Neil Lane engagement ring.

“Holy s— she said yes!!” Viall captioned the photo, adding plenty of heart emoji. “It’s been a journey Bachelor National!!”

He also tagged the multilingual special needs teacher and wrote, “I love you!!”

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

He swept me off my feet…literally! Love, love, love you! @nickviall 🎉❤️ A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Grimaldi, 29, also posted a silly photo from the big night. The outdoor shot shows Viall picking up his finacée over his shoulder as she shows off her new accessory to the camera and holds her final red rose.

After spending time in Finland, Viall had to say goodbye to Southern girl-next-door Raven Gates before he could pop the question.

“As much as I cared about Raven, I felt like the answer became more and more clear that I was Vanessa,” Viall tells PEOPLE. “I felt like I was fighting my feelings for Vanessa for a long time because there were other women involved. However, once I was kind of able and free to kind of make my choice, I felt like my heart knew for a while.”

Holy shit she said yes!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️. It's been a journey Bachelor National!! @vanessagrimaldi30 I love you!! #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

Canada-born Grimaldi had some strong emotions going into the final rose ceremony, as well.

“I don’t know if something had shifted in his relationship with Raven, so there were doubts in my mind,” Grimaldi added. “I didn’t think any less of my relationship with Nick. I knew that what we had was special. Going into proposal I was hoping that he was going to get down on one knee and he did!”

Next up, Viall is set to compete on Dancing with the Stars with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd.