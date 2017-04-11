Is it getting hot in here?

We’ve seen our fair share of sultry routines on the Dancing with the Stars stage, but former Bachelor Nick Viall and his fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi took sexy to a whole new level when the bride-to-be took to the ballroom with Viall on Monday.

At the end of his Bachelor-themed rhumba with Peta Murgatroyd, Viall pulled Grimaldi from the sidelines, lifted her into the air and the pair locked lips.

The 36-year-old shared an Instagram photo of the kiss, showing him — topless — holding Grimaldi with her left leg wrapped around him.

#teambabygotbach vibes ❤️💙 1-800-868-3409 A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

“Thanks love ❤️ #dwts #teambabygotbach,” he captioned the picture.

For Monday’s Most Memorable Year night, Viall danced out a personal chapter in his life: his journey to find love on the Bachelor.

In a PEOPLE exclusive vlog ahead of the performance, Viall said he was “excited” to take on the piece.

“I think it’s going to be a big week for everyone because it’s kind of everyone’s opportunity to talk about things near and dear to their heart,” Viall said. “No surprise for me, it was 2016 with being the Bachelor and most importantly, meeting Vanessa and finding love.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.