Nick Viall Is 'Thankful' but Eager to Move Forward, Admitting He's 'Excited to Not Be the Bachelor'

Nick Viall is so ready to not be dating multiple women at once.

“Though I’m thankful for it, I’m excited to not be the Bachelor,” Viall, 36, exclusively told PEOPLE at the Women Tell All taping in February. “I think there were a lot of reminders with how difficult this environment can be. It’s always important not to sweat the small stuff, but in this world, a lot of things can seem like a big deal. Obviously when you remove yourself, they’re not.”

“I think being the Bachelor is like nothing else,” he added. “I think Rachel will find that to be the case during her time as the Bachelorette. There’s a reason why people don’t and shouldn’t date multiple people outside the Bachelor world. It’s messy and it’s not always fun. While it can work, it’s not ideal.”

Though The Bachelor‘s leading man has narrowed it down to two women — Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi — his journey to find love was met with unexpected friendships along the way — some of which he hopes to maintain.

“There are some great women,” he said. “I don’t know what’s in the future, but I hope we can all be friends at some level. I have a lot of respect for them. I would be lucky to have some sort of friendship with them.”

With the finale just around the corner, Viall admitted he’s pleased with the outcome.

“I’m always happy no matter what,” he said. “I was happy with the decision I made.”

The Bachelor season 21 finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.