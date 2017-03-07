'Terrified' and Torn Between Two Women: Nick Viall's State of Mind Heading into His Final Days on The Bachelor

Nick Viall is torn between his two final contestants.

With the Bachelor season 21 finale just one week away, the ABC leading man is feeling uncertain about who he will choose to give his final rose to — Raven Gates or Vanessa Grimaldi — along with a proposal for their hand in marriage.

On Monday evening’s Women Tell All episode, ABC shared a sneak peek of next week’s season finale, highlighting 36-year-old Viall’s fears that he will end up alone — again.

“I came here to find a love that I’ve never felt before and a love that has the strength to last a lifetime,” says Viall. “So now, I feel lucky because I’m in love with Raven and Vanessa.”

“I love Nick and I’ve never felt this way about a person,” Raven admits.

Vanessa, too, believes that Nick is the man of her dreams: “I am so in love with Nick. He is what I’ve always dreamt of in a future husband.”

But while Nick may have two final contestants who are both madly in love with him, his history of romance on the ABC reality series haunts him: he was turned down twice by former Bachelorettes Andi Dorfman (season 10) and Kaitlyn Bristowe (season 11).

“I’m in love with these two women, but I’ve been incredibly terrified because I was very much in love with Andi and Kaitlyn,” Nick admits. “And I was really heartbroken both times. And I’m terrified that will happen again.”

While at home with his family, Nick reveals to his parents that “There’s no denying how confident I was with Andi and Kaitlyn in the moment. So I think I’d be lying if I were to make some grand answer how different this is. All I have to do is figure out which one I feel in my heart is the best for me and I hope and pray that they will feel the same way once I make that decision.”

“It’s very hard to comprehend how strong I feel for each of these women, but I’m not sure what’s going to happen and I’m running out of time,” Nick continues.

With just days to go until he has to hand out his final rose, Vanessa asks Nick directly if he is ready to get down on one knee — but she isn’t pleased with his response.

“Do you feel like you’re ready to propose?” asks Vanessa.

“The week’s not over,” Nick replies.

“See, I don’t like that answer,” Vanessa responds.

With his fourth shot at love on an ABC reality series coming to a close, Nick is fearful that he won’t find his happily ever after — but he’s hopeful his heart will guide him to choose the right choice.

“I’m just afraid. If I leave here alone, I’ll be devastated, I’ll be heartbroken. It would have been a lot for nothing,” says Nick, who adds, “Hopefully my heart will know what it needs to do.”

The Bachelor season 21 finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.