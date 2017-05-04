Nick Viall may be disappointed that he is no longer competing on Dancing with the Stars, but he’s happy to have his fiancée by his side.

On Monday’s episode of the reality dancing competition series, the former Bachelor star was eliminated from the show during the double elimination alongside Nancy Kerrigan. After his name was announced, Viall told co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews of his experience: “One of the best of my life. It’s been incredible.”

A day after his dancing journey with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd came to an end, 36-year-old Viall shared a sweet and intimate photo of himself and Grimaldi smiling and lounging on their bed.

“May not have dancing anymore .. but I still have this one,” he captioned the selfie, and added the hashtags, “#tuesday #dayafter.”

Viall and Grimaldi met and fell in love during his season 21 of the ABC reality series. On the finale episode, Bachelor nation watched Viall get down on one knee and propose to the Canadian native.

“While I certainly had my fears [of being the Bachelor], I still followed my heart and put myself at risk,” Viall exclusively told PEOPLE following the proposal. “I’m glad I did.”

Since the couple got engaged, Grimaldi, has been supporting her fiancé during his stint on DWTS — and even participated in his week four “Most Memorable Year” rumba!

“I was fighting my feelings for Vanessa for such a long time because there were other women involved,” Viall admitted to PEOPLE about choosing Grimaldi. “However, once I was able and free to make my choice, I felt like my heart knew for a while.”