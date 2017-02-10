WATCH: The Bachelor's Nick Viall Dishes in the Dark About Secret Romps

The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall is letting loose!

Viall, 36, played a special Dish in the Dark edition of Never Have I Ever on Watch What Happens Live and it was eye-opening.

The reality star was given a flashlight and sat in darkness as the show’s host, Andy Cohen, explained to Viall that he should shine the flashlight if he was guilty of any of the various “crimes” Cohen threw out.

It didn’t take long for Viall to guiltily shine the light when Cohen asked if he’d ever had a contestant sneak into his room without the cameras catching it.

“It was the other way around,” Viall revealed. “Not this season.”

He was also asked by Cohen if he’d ever “had a boner on a group date” and if he had to hide it from the contestants.

“Definitely, yes,” Viall said.

Never one to shy away from revealing things on camera, he admitted to “hooking up” with others from The Bachelor shows that he’s never appeared on.

And aside from sometimes forgetting the names of girls during conversations, Viall showed no sign of seeming intimidated by the show’s host, Chris Harrison, saying, “Everyone kind of flirts with Chris.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.