Nick Viall Thinks Rachel Lindsay Is Going to Be an ‘Amazing Bachelorette’: ‘I’m Very Excited for Her’

Nick Viall has given new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay his Bachelor blessing.

The season 21 rose-giver stopped by Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime show to chat about Lindsay’s big reveal, and the host couldn’t help but point out the obvious: now that we know she’s the next Bachelorette, she doesn’t wind up with Viall.

“I’m surprised and everyone’s surprised because y’all seem to have a really great chemistry,” DeGeneres admitted.

“We did. I mean, Rachel and I had an amazing amount of chemistry from the very first night – she got the first impression rose,” Viall shared. “I’m very excited for her. I think she’s going to be an amazing Bachelorette.”

And the Finding Dory star couldn’t agree more. “I think she’s going to be great. She’s adorable and I’m very happy for her,” DeGeneres said.

While Bachelor Nation waits to see when Rachel fails to receive a rose, or what happens to them on her hometown date, Ellen shared an interesting theory about the show’s villain, Corinne Olympios.

“Which means you pick Corinne,” the daytime emcee predicted, adding, “Here’s why: why wouldn’t Corinne be the Bachelorette because she’s made a huge impression and look at your eyes, I think you pick Corinne. A lot of people are surprised she’s still around.”

“I mean, I get it,” Viall laughed back.

It was announced Monday that Lindsay, the 31-year-old attorney, has been chosen as the next leading lady in the ABC franchise, making her the first black woman to be cast as the Bachelorette.

“I’m happy to represent myself as a black woman in front of America and I’m happy for America to rally behind me and see what it’s like for me to be on this journey to find love,” Lindsay told PEOPLE exclusively. “Honestly, it’s not going to be that different from any other season of The Bachelorette.”

My heart is full of joy for you Rachel. Congrats!! You will be one hell of a Bachelorette!! Beauty & class.. you have it all!! TheBachelor — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) February 14, 2017

No one better to show Bachelor Nation, & the world, the beauty of embracing diversity! So excited for you Rachel! #thebachelor #diversity — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) February 14, 2017

