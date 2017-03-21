The Bachelor or DWTS? Nick Viall Says Dancing with the Stars Is 'Just as Aggressive' as a Rose Ceremony

Nick Viall has officially traded red roses for dancing shoes!

The season 21 Bachelor made his debut on Dancing with the Stars with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd on Monday evening.

Before taking the ballroom floor, 36-year-old Viall, in Bachelor style, gave a single red rose to judge Bruno Tonioli, who gave it a twirl.

Both bedecked in all black, Viall and Murgatroyd were the sixth couple to perform their first number — a cha cha — of the season.

While strutting his stuff on the ABC dancing competition floor, Viall’s fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi could be seen cheering him on from the audience and smiling as he gave it his all.

After earning a solid 24/40 from the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Julianne Hough and Tonioli — Viall dished about his first performance — and revealed how it really compares to an intense Bachelor rose ceremony.

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

“It’s just as aggressive,” Viall told co-host Erin Andrews about how DWTS compares to handing out roses. “Differently though.”

In a PEOPLE exclusive blog ahead of the show, Viall admitted that he was “pretty nervous” going into the show, but had Murgatoryd and his brie-to-be as support. “Thankfully, I got Vanessa on my side. She’s been very supportive and it’s been great.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.