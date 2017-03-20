Nick Viall Gushes About 'Very Supportive' Fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi Before Dancing with the Stars Debut

He was devastated twice on The Bachelorette and had a summer fling on Bachelor in Paradise, but Nick Viall finally found love with Vanessa Grimaldi on his season 21 of The Bachelor. Now, he’s putting his dancing skills to the test as he competes on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars alongside pro partner (and fellow PEOPLE blogger) Peta Murgatroyd. Watch his exclusive vlog for PEOPLE every week and follow him at Twitter, @viallnicholas28!

Just a week after handing out his final rose on and announcing his engagement to Vanessa Grimaldi on the season 21 finale of The Bachelor, Nick Viall is heading into the Dancing with the Stars ballroom!

Ahead of Monday night’s season 24 premiere, the 36-year-old admits in his exclusive PEOPLE vlog that he’s “pretty nervous.”

But to help calm his nerves, he has pro partner Peta Murgatroyd — who is returning after taking off season 23 for her pregnancy — guiding him through the journey.

“I have Peta by my side, so that’s pretty good,” Viall says of pro partner Murgatroyd. “Up until this point, I’ve been busting my butt, and Peta and I are having fun, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Admittedly, Viall says that “it’s been kind of a weird transition from ending The Bachelor to starting Dancing with the Stars,” but he has another supportive lady by his side cheering him on: his fiancée.

“Thankfully, I got Vanessa on my side,” says Viall. “She’s been very supportive and it’s been great.”

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

Although the ABC leading man knew what was in store for him on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor, he’s in the dark about what he should anticipate from the dancing competition.

“I don’t know what to expect,” says Viall. “I actually feel these nerves right now. We did dress rehearsals last night. I wanted to do better than I did, but it’s amazing how much energy is in the room and I find myself getting a little too ahead of myself.”

His strategy going into the competition? “I think we’re just going to have fun,” teases Viall, and also added, “I just have to not screw up. But I think we’re going to try to have fun.”

Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.