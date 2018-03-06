Arie Luyendyk Jr. has served up one of the most dramatic seasons of The Bachelor that audiences have ever seen — just ask Nick Viall and Dean Unglert.

After Monday evening’s dramatic finale — when Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin only to break off their engagement with the hopes of reconciling his relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham — former Bachelor Viall and Unglert (who competed on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games) poked fun at the former race-car driver’s season.

“We prepared a little something special for ya,” Unglert, who sat beside Viall and in front of Bachelor Nation’s Jared Haibon in a car, said in the video shared on social media Tuesday. Viall added, “To bring you up to speed. To really prepare you for tonight. A look back, if you will.”

Nick Viall/Instagram

In a compilation of multiple at-home videos, Viall and Unglert re-enacted Luyendyk Jr.’s relationship with his two finalists ahead of Tuesday evening’s upcoming After the Final Rose special.

Sporting a grey wig — a nod to Luyendyk Jr.’s salt and pepper locks — Unglert first took a twirl as the camera panned up from his feet to his head. “The first look is the Arie walk of shame slash soccer dad look,” a voice explained.

Nick Viall/Instagram

Second came a clip titled “Arie and Lauren,” in which Unglert embodied Luyendyk Jr. by sitting silently on a couch with his legs crossed. Viall played Burnham and donned a long blonde wig. The pair shyly glanced over at one another before looking away. “I love you” Unglert’s Luyendyk said as Burnham quietly responded, “I love you too.”

Nick Viall/Instagram

Next came the awkward — yet oh-so-real — “Arie and Becca” scene.

Nick Viall/Instagram

“You know, I just really feel like we’re connecting and I’m definitely falling in love and I just know we have something really special,” a character Kufrin said. Dean’s Luyendyk. Jr. silently sat with his legs crossed, eating a sandwich and looking down before telling her, “Wow, I love that. Wanna make out?”

Nick Viall/Instagram

Kufrin’s ex-boyfriend Ross, who made a surprise trip to Peru and attempted to propose ahead of the final rose ceremony, also got a shout-out. After he declared his love for Kufrin, Unglert’s Luyendyk Jr. exclaimed, “Nerd! You stupid stupid nerd!”

The video quickly transitioned to Kufrin telling Luyendyk Jr. that she loves him, to which he replied, “I love you.”

Nick Viall/Instagram

Caroline Lunny, who also competed on Luyendyk Jr.’s season, was also impersonated in the comical video. Wearing a black bandeau and a white unbuttoned dress shirt (a look-alike outfit to her Women Tell All ensemble), Viall’s Lunny said, “I know what you did!”

Nick Viall/Instagram

To find out if Luyendyk Jr.’s “risk” to break up with Kufrin and pursue Burnham was worth it, tune into the live two-hour After the Final Rose special, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.