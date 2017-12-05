Bachelor Nick Viall Is Dating Again After 'Unfortunate' Split from Vanessa Grimaldi

Nick Viall is on the lookout for love.

Just over three months ago, the former Bachelor star confirmed his split from Vanessa Grimaldi — whom he met, fell in love with and got engaged to on his season 21 of The Bachelor — in a joint statement to PEOPLE, in which the pair explained, “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for.”

Despite their ended engagement, Viall, 37, is on amicable terms with his ex-fiancée.

“It was unfortunate, but we wish each other the best. I certainly wish her the best,” Viall told Access Hollywood‘s Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover on Tuesday.

Asked if the former couple stays in touch since they parted ways, Viall admitted it’s “not on a regular basis.”

“Obviously we’re there for each other if need be, but she has her things going on and I have mine,” he shared. “I think we’re both thankful that we still have very positive thoughts and feelings for each other.”

Nick Viall/Instagram

Though Viall unfortunately didn’t meet his match during his turns on The Bachelorette, The Bachelor or Bachelor in Paradise, does the Wisconsin native still believe in love and trust that he’ll “find that person”?

“I hope so,” he told Hoover and Morales, and quipped, “It might have given up on me, I don’t know.”

“But yes, I hope one day that it works out for me,” he said. “You know, I’m out there dating.”

Come Jan. 1, Viall will officially hand over the reins of Bachelor to the franchise’s newest leading man, Arie Luyendyk Jr., whom Viall revealed he has “yet to meet.”

“The timing is just so perfect in my life,” Luyendyk Jr., who was runner-up on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2012, told PEOPLE of being named Bachelor. “I could not be more excited for this journey I’m about to embark on.”

Season 22 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.