Nick Viall: 'Being the Bachelor Might be One of the Hardest Things Ever'

Nick Viall has finally found love — but his journey to getting there was an emotional and painful process.

Although Viall revealed his engagement to Vanessa Grimaldi on Monday’s season 21 finale of The Bachelor, the ABC leading man and his fiancée will still need to balance their time together for at least the next three months because of his commitment to Dancing with the Stars.

Sitting down with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd and Grimaldi on Wednesday afternoon for a DWTS Facebook Live interview, the 36-year-old revealed what’s harder between the two: being the Bachelor or prepping for the upcoming DWTS premiere.

“That’s actually a really tough question,” Viall admitted. “They’re both incredibly difficult.”

“Being the Bachelor might be one of the hardest things ever,” he continued. “Dancing hurts, like physically is painful, but being the Bachelor is an emotionally — it’s a lot of emotional pain.”

Despite the emotional and physical tolls that the two shows take on their contestants, Viall said that both are worth it.

“But as hard as they both are, they’re a lot of fun, too. And hopefully with Dancing, as many good things happen from that as things happen from being the Bachelor,” said Viall, who added, “They’re both pretty hard, but also equally amazing.”

Just one week prior to the ABC series’ finale, Viall admitted to PEOPLE at the Women Tell All taping in February, “Though I’m thankful for it, I’m excited to not be the Bachelor. … I think there were a lot of reminders with how difficult this environment can be. It’s always important not to sweat the small stuff, but in this world, a lot of things can seem like a big deal. Obviously when you remove yourself, they’re not.”

FINALLY!!! We can all be together 😝😝😝 Team Baby Got Bach is here guys and we CANT WAIT to perform for you on Monday @dancingabc 💪🏻 #TeamNickandVanessa #TeamBabyGotBach ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

From one engaged DWTS partner to another, Murgatroyd — who is engaged to DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy — also passed on some relationship advice to Viall and Grimaldi during the live interview.

“Just keep it amazing. Keep loving each other through thick and thin and bad times [and] good times. Everybody has bad times and good times,” said Murgatroyd, who will be performing the cha-cha with Viall on the season premiere of DWTS on Monday. “I feel like you guys have amazing chemistry anyway — as soon as I saw you guys together. I think it’s perfect and it’s awesome.”

Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.