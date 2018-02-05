See Nick Viall & Corinne Olympios' Cuddly Reunion a Year After He Sent Her Home on The Bachelor

The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall and Corinne Olympios are proving that exes can be friends — or possibly get back together?

The former Bachelor Nation star — who competed on Viall’s season 21 of the ABC reality series — shared a smiling photo of the pair to Instagram on Monday, causing some of her followers to wonder if they’ve reunited.

In the image, the duo tightly embraces; Viall, 37, faces the camera and Olympios, 25, turns her head toward the lens and flashes a megawatt smile.

A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Feb 5, 2018 at 10:08am PST

Though Olympios left the image without a caption, she did leave plenty of room for her followers to speculate about the status of their relationship.

“I’m slightly happy honestly,” @karahutcheson wrote.

“OMG IS THIS A THING?!?” @amyyedwards_ posted.

“Omg theyre back together,” @coral_cruz added in the comments section.

“She won after all,” @nash_potatoes16 said.

As fans might recall, Olympios was sent home during a shocking Fantasy Suites episode in February 2017. Viall handed out roses to Raven Gates and Rachel Lindsay, and then it came down to Olympios and Vanessa Grimaldi — and he picked Grimaldi. (Though Viall and Grimadli got engaged on the season finale, they split in August.)

Shortly after filming, Olympios did receive a proposal and an impressive sparkler from an ex-boyfriend. But after a three-month engagement, she and her ex-fiancé called it off.

“We were engaged for about three months, we broke it off because things were getting way too difficult with the show airing and things coming out on air that made him uncomfortable,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s one thing hearing about it and then one thing seeing it. It wasn’t working. He was back to his old way, I was back to my old ways.”

Following her stint on The Bachelor, Olympios signed on to star on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. But things took a sharp turn after a sexual encounter occurred between Olympios, 25, and DeMario Jackson, 30, both of whom had been drinking. Warner Bros. subsequently suspended production on the show and launched an internal investigation into “allegations of misconduct,” which was later cleared after they deemed nothing improper had occurred. Production soon resumed — but without Olympios and Jackson. (For more on the scandal and its aftermath, here’s everything you need to know.)

Last month, speculation swirled that Viall and actress January Jones were dating — but a source told PEOPLE that they’re just friends. Page Six reported that Jones, 40, and Viall started seeing each other in March, and that he celebrated her birthday alongside her Mad Men costars in Los Angeles. The actress liked Viall’s photo on Instagram and left a flirty comment on Jan. 6, with an eye-rolling emoji and a heart.

“I’m dating,” Viall recently told PEOPLE. “That’s about all I’ll say.”