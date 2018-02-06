The Bachelor's Nick Viall Shades Corinne Olympios for Sparking Dating Rumors with an Old Photo  

Turns out, these friendly exes are…just friends.

Corinne Olympios sent Bachelor Nation in a frenzy when she suddenly posted a photo with Nick Viall out of the blue on Monday, with no caption and no explanation. The post was immediately flooded with comments — almost 20,000 of them — with fans demanding to know if they were back together.

Well, hours later, Viall, 37, cleared things up: The photo isn’t recent, which means these two are probably not dating.

“This pic reminds me of your home town date… oh wait… because it was,” he commented.

Olympios, 25, competed on Viall’s season 21 of the ABC reality series: She was sent home during the Fantasy Suites episode in February 2017. Viall handed out roses to Raven Gates and Rachel Lindsay, and then it came down to Olympios and Vanessa Grimaldi — and he ultimately picked Grimaldi. (Viall and Grimaldi, who went on to get engaged, announced their split in August, five months after the season finale aired.)

Last month, speculation swirled that Viall and actress January Jones were dating — but a source told PEOPLE that the are just friends.

“I’m dating,” Viall recently told PEOPLE. “That’s about all I’ll say.”