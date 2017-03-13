The Bachelor Crash Course! Catch Up on Nick Viall's Season with 12 Unforgettable Moments

For Bachelor nation, this particular Monday marks one of the most exciting days of the year: it’s finale night, and that means we’ll get to watch Nick Viall‘s season conclude with three gloriously tear-stained hours of television.

In case you haven’t been avidly following Nick’s [fourth] journey to find love on reality television, here’s a quick recap of the 12 most unforgettable moments from this season. (Thank you, Corinne. It truly wouldn’t have been the same without you.)

1. Nick met his 30 contestants — and half of them showed up wearing red gowns.

Seriously, at least a third of them were wearing near-identical red gowns on night one. A sea of red. That had to be A) a record and B) some sort of a bad omen.

2. He wasted no time getting to know the ladies … especially Corinne.

On his very first group date, Nick hand-picked 12 women to partake in a wedding-themed photoshoot. Never one to be the most clothed person in the room, Corinne had to find her own way to upstage poor Naked Bride Brittany. So she promptly removed her bikini top and had Nick cradle her bare breasts in his hands from behind … in front of everyone.

3. Liz spilled her big one night stand secret in the weirdest way possible.

Liz was a contestant who had previously slept with Nick at a wedding months before the show started filming. Obviously, none of the other women knew this coming into the competition — but Liz decided to let the cat out of the bag in the middle of a group date, leaving the other women confused and Nick utterly miserable. Spoiler alert: he sent her packing that very night.

4. Corinne was fearless in her pursuit of Nick’s rose — and a good nap.

In just one episode, Corinne had Nick lick whipped cream off her chest, slept through a rose ceremony, revealed she has a nanny back home who makes her cheese pasta and straddled Nick in a bouncy house. Future reality television villains, take notes.

5. Vanessa threw up on her zero gravity plane date.

And Nick still made out with her. We should have known she’d make it to the finale.

6. Everyone shoveled poop.

Because that’s what you do when Nick takes you to a farm on a group date. Unless you’re Corinne, of course.

7. Corinne beat Taylor on the two-on-one date.

Any self-respecting Bachelor fan knows they always pit the two contestants that despise each other the most against one another in order to produce a cringeworthy two-on-one date, and this season was no exception.

8. Jasmine … lost it.

Whenever you threaten to put the Bachelor in “the chokey,” things get weird.

9. Corinne tried really hard to sleep with Nick.

Her vagine may be platinum, but Nick kept it in the pants.

10. Nick and Raven got down and dirty … like, actually dirty.

Because that’s what you do on a first date in Hoxie, Arkansas.

11. Corinne Pretty Woman‘ed Nick.

And by that we mean she spent $3,423 on a new outfit for him. #JustCorinneThings.

12. Raven had her very first orgasm.

Well done, Nick.

The Bachelor finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET followed by After the Final Rose, a live one-hour episode starting at 10 p.m. ET, both on ABC.