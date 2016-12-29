See How Nick Viall Reacts to the Woman in the Shark Costume and Stilettos on Night One of The Bachelor

When you’re about to meet the guy you’re trying to marry and he just so happens to also be meeting 29 other potential soulmates at the same time, you probably want to make a memorable first impression. And by that we mean you should wear a shark costume. And stilettos. Always wear a shark costume and stilettos.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s season premiere of The Bachelor, one contestant — Alexis, a 23-year-old aspiring dolphin trainer from Secaucus, New Jersey — does just that. As for how the man of the hour, Nick Viall, reacts? Well, unsurprisingly, he’s somewhat at a loss for words.

“I just want to let you know I’m so excited to meet you and I dolphinately can’t wait to talk to you more inside,” says Alexis, teetering in her high heels.

“Sounds great,” says Viall, 36, with a laugh. “I’ve got to watch you walk in now!”

Alexis goes inside to meet the other women, unabashedly making dolphin noises and spinning around to show off her costume while the other contestants try to size her up — literally.

RELATED: The Bachelor’s Nick Viall Says He Fell for More Than One Woman This Season: ‘It’s Truly Amazing’

“I love that she’s wearing heels,” says one contestant. “She’s my spirit animal!”

“I want to be friends with the dolphin shark,” adds another, while Alexis splashes around in the pool without a care in the world.

But, of course, the claws come out eventually.

“Someone that would wear a shark costume is very suspicious,” says one of the other women. “It could go: ‘Okay, I have a great body and I’m saving it,’ or: ‘I have a really bad body and I just want you to get to know my personality first.’ Hopefully, it’s just not a train wreck under there.” … Or a boat wreck, right?

The Bachelor premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.