Nick Viall Could Be the First Bachelor in History to Be Left in the Finale, Chris Harrison Warns

Is it possible that Nick Viall will fall short of finding love on The Bachelor — again?

A preview of the reality show’s season finale shows Viall, 36, saying that he’s been “falling in love” with one of the remaining women, multilingual special education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi or Southern girl-next-door Raven Gates. However, he dreads the idea that his proposal could be turned down.

“I feel like sometimes I’ve been fighting it, and I’m not fighting it any longer,” the show’s leading man said, breaking down in tears. “I am going to ask her to marry me, and my only fear now, is what if she says no?”

He continued, “If I leave here alone, I’ll be devastated, I’ll be heartbroken.”

Host Chris Harrison cautioned that Viall being alone could very well be a possibility.

“[This] might be the first Bachelor in the history of this entire franchise to be left at the end,” he revealed during an interview on Good Morning America. “And believe me when I tell you, he knows that.”

Harrison said that Viall’s final two bachelorettes were both wonderful but are completely opposite ends of the spectrum.

“They could not be more different these two,” Harrison shared. “Different walks of life, different worlds, different accents, different everything. But both check off boxes, to be so crass, of things that mean a lot to him.”

While the host described Gates as “apple pie,” he was more surprised by Grimaldi sticking around.

“I am stunned that Vanessa made it this far,” Harrison said. “She is a brilliant woman and I think sometimes her brain just gets the best of her.”

About Viall’s final decision, Harrison said he was “not surprised.”

After four stints on the franchise — twice as a contestant on The Bachelorette, plus a stint on Bachelor in Paradise before becoming the Bachelor — Viall is ready to take his dating life away from the public eye.

“Though I’m thankful for it, I’m excited to not be the Bachelor,” Viall exclusively told PEOPLE at the Women Tell All taping in February. “I think there were a lot of reminders with how difficult this environment can be. It’s always important not to sweat the small stuff, but in this world, a lot of things can seem like a big deal. Obviously when you remove yourself, they’re not.”

“I think being the Bachelor is like nothing else,” he added. “I think Rachel [Lindsay] will find that to be the case during her time as the Bachelorette. There’s a reason why people don’t and shouldn’t date multiple people outside the Bachelor world. It’s messy and it’s not always fun. While it can work, it’s not ideal.”

The season finale of The Bachelor airs Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.