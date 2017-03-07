The Bachelor's Nick Viall Sends a Heartbroken Rachel Home — After Telling Her He Was '100 Percent' Falling for Her

Bachelor nation, we’re this close to our finale … but first, here’s a rundown of what went down — and who went home — on the second half of Nick Viall‘s Fantasy Suite dates.

FANTASY SUITE DATE WITH RAVEN, CONTINUED

Nick and Raven woke up together all looking happy as clams. Of course, the only thing anyone cares about is whether or not Nick finally gave Raven the big O she’s been dreaming of.

Raven: “I will say this: Nick is really good at what he does, so I’m pretty satisfied today.”

We get it: You had sex. Queue the most absurd montage of all time, which included Raven running around Iceland, high-fiving random people and making snow angels — as one does after experiencing their very first orgasm, naturally. So we’re going take that as a yes. Well done, Nick.

FANTASY SUITE DATE WITH RACHEL

Rachel may be a terrible cross-country skier, but at least the girl knows how to laugh at herself. Three cheers for the next Bachelorette.

After their adventurous morning, Nick and Rachel sat down for the *deep convo* that had to happen because she still hadn’t dropped the L word. Luckily, Nick made much better sweater choices this week so it was easier to take him seriously. #NeverForget the great white turtleneck fiasco of 2k17.

WOW Nick had all the jokes on this date:

Rachel: “You’re rare — and refreshing.”

Nick: “I might be white, but I’m still a minority!”

By the time the evening portion of their date rolled around, Rachel still hadn’t said it, so Nick decided to take matters into his own hands.

Nick: “If you were to check your ego at the door, what would your heart say?”

Is that how to get someone to tell you they’re in love with you? Well, take notes, guys — it actually worked. Rachel told Nick she was falling in love with him … and he said it back: “Rachel, I am falling for you, 100 percent. That’s easy to say.”

Actual footage of Ben Higgins watching this moment unfold:

Then they spent the night together in the Fantasy Suite and the next morning, Nick made her breakfast. WTF, why didn’t Raven get scrambled eggs?

FANTASY SUITE DATE WITH VANESSA

Vanessa puked on her first one-on-one with Nick, so this time the producers decided to go easy on her and stick her in a nice frigid ice bath.

Seriously, where did Nick and Vanessa get those matching bathing suits? #CoupleGoals.

In between jumping in and out of the ice bath together, Nick and Vanessa had quite a few serious conversations, mostly focused on the fact that A) Vanessa and her family are quite traditional, while Nick is not, and B) whether Nick and Vanessa might be a little too similar. (A.k.a. they’re both really stubborn, passionate, and always want to be right. Nick’s words, not ours. But also not wrong.)

Later that evening, things got even more serious when they discussed where they would settle down after the show if Nick, who lives in the U.S., chooses Vanessa, who lives in Montreal, Canada.

It was pretty obvious that Nick is not down to move to Canada with him admitting that honestly, it’s “not easy” for him to picture that move and that he hopes that’s “not a non-negotiable.” Meanwhile, Vanessa never once mentioned being okay with living anywhere else, so this should work out splendidly.

Finally, Vanessa told Nick she loves him. Nick didn’t say it back, but they went on to spend the night together in the Fantasy Suite and looked very happy waking up in bed together the next morning.

ROSE CEREMONY

Nick was crying before he even started the rose ceremony. Like, he could barely speak. The first rose went to Raven, then Vanessa — meaning Rachel was going home. Of course, everyone knew this breakup was coming because Rachel was announced as the next Bachelorette weeks ago, but that didn’t stop the moment from being really, really sad.

Rachel: “It’s hard to hear how great you are and how much love somebody has for you but then they still don’t choose you. I swear, that’s like the story of my life.”

Hang in there, Rachel. The tables are about to turn in a big way for you.

The Bachelor continues with a two-hour Women Tell All episode starting at 9 p.m. ET, and the finale airs next Monday at 8 p.m. ET, both on ABC.