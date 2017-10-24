Nick Lachey may have been booted from Dancing with the Stars, but there’s hope for the Lachey household yet — thanks to his wife, Vanessa.

“If I can’t win the whole thing then, of course, I want to see my wife win. So, I’ll be there to support,” Lachey told PEOPLE after being eliminated on Monday’s episode of the hit ABC show.

“There’s gotta be a trophy in the house. We’ve already cleared the space for the Mirrorball. Even though I didn’t bring it home, there’s still hope for the Lachey household.”

Lachey, 43, and his pro partner Peta Murgatroyd were sent packing after performing a Western-themed samba.

“We all have different journeys on the show,” he said of his time in the competition. “You can only control what’s in your lane, and I’ve tried to really bring the best of myself in my lane.”

He added: “I can look back on this experience and know that I did that and be really proud of that.”

Lachey’s elimination left Vanessa with the task of representing the Lacheys alongside Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Talk of drama between the DWTS pair swirled after Chmerkovskiy skipped a performance early in the competition. At the time, DWTS co-host Erin Andrews told viewers his absence was due to a “personal issue,” but sources told PEOPLE the couple had been “bickering” since the beginning of the competition and that he chose to sit out due to a clash between their “big personalities.”

However, Nick said all is well between Vanessa and Chmerkovskiy.

“She’s doing great. They’re both doing great. I’m so proud of the journey she’s taken,” he said.

“This is a stressful competition, and you don’t need any additional stress,” he continued. “Whatever stress she’s feeling I’m sure is based on the fact that she has to do tough routines on national television every week.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.