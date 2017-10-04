Nick Cannon Laughs Off University's Demand for Apology Following 'Offensive' Comedy Act

Nick Cannon says he won’t be saying sorry to Georgian Court University after the private, Roman Catholic school dubbed his performance during their homecoming weekend “offensive.”

“I ain’t apologizing for s— LOL… wait, I’m sorry your university doesn’t believe in freedom of speech!!!” Cannon, 36, tweeted on Tuesday night, alongside a screenshot of an alleged email sent to the “GCU Community” by the New Jersey university’s president, Dr. Joseph R. Marbach. (The university has not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

In the alleged email, Marbach wrote of the university’s “profound disappointment with Nick Cannon.”

“Mr. Cannon blatantly disregarded the terms of our contract and much of his act ran counter to what we stand for at GCU,” he continued. “While comedy often explores serious social issues in ways that are fun and thought-provoking, Mr. Cannon’s act crossed the line. His words were offensives and do not represent our Mercy core values.”

Further, Marbach said the school was “deeply sorry” and has “demanded an official apology from the artist and his representatives.”

Cannon’s performance during the GCU Reunion & Homecoming Weekend 2017 on Saturday, Sept. 20, was announced as a “Comedy Showcase featuring Nick Cannon & Friends” at Lakewood’s Strand Theatre.

The former America’s Got Talent host retweeted a few messages making light of the school’s reaction to his set, as well as some supporters.

Wrote one fan, “Nick, good work taking a stance. When comedy is censored, its the end of the world.”

Added an attendee, “I was at this show and had a blast.”

“@olivemckitten: Received an email about how disrespectful @NickCannon was at my schools comedy showcase. Way to go 👍🏽” LOL — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) October 3, 2017

Cannon has come under fire for his comedy before. In February, he announced he was leaving America’s Got Talent after several years because “executives” allegedly threatened to axe him over a joke in his then-upcoming Showtime comedy special.

“So I wish AGT and NBC the best in its upcoming season but I can not see myself returning,” Cannon wrote in a lengthy post on Facebook at the time. “This hurts tremendously. I felt like I was apart of the fabric of our great nation every summer, representing every culture, age, gender, and demographic. Now for the rug to be pulled from underneath me and to be publicly reprimanded and ridiculed over a joke about my own race is completely wrong and I have to do something about it.”

In his stand-up special, Stand Up, Don’t Shoot, Cannon made several pointed jokes about NBC.