Nicholas Brendon the actor who played Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is facing charges after allegedly attacking his girlfriend in a California hotel room.

Brendon, 46, was arrested on Oct. 11 and charged with violating a protective order and felony inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabitant, jail records show. He was released the next day after being held on $50,000 bail, KMIR-TV reports.

Police said Brendon pulled his girlfriend’s hair and yanked her arm at around 9 p.m. at the Saguaro hotel in Palm Springs, The Desert Sun reports.

“He was with his girlfriend and they got into an argument,” Palm Springs Police Sgt. William Hutchinson told KESQ-TV. “During the argument at the bar, he pulled her arm and then violently pulled her by her hair.”

The girlfriend has active protective orders against Brendon in Florida and New York, police told the newspaper. He was allowed to be around his girlfriend, but could not harass, injure, assault or threaten her.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE. Brendon’s rep was not immediately available for comment.

This isn’t Brendon’s first run-in with the law.

In 2015, the Criminal Minds actor pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in New York after he allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the throat, stole her car keys and smashed her cell phone.

Brendon was arrested four times that year and entered rehab that June for substance abuse, depression and alcoholism. In October 2015, he checked in to another treatment center for depression.

He opened up about his struggles in a 2015 interview with Dr. Phil in which he revealed details of a failed suicide attempt and molestation he endured at the hands of a teacher

“Maybe I’m just done,” he said of entering rehab. “Maybe I’m ready to be happy now.”