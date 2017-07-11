Newlyweds Producer Says Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey Had 'Tension' Pre-Divorce: 'They Were Very Different People'

It’s been over a decade since Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey split — and now, a producer on the former couple’s hit MTV reality show is opening up about working with the stars behind-the-scenes.

In an interview with Complex, Sue Kolinsky, who served as a producer on Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica for all three seasons from 2003-05, reveals what shooting the final season — which aired just months before their high-profile divorce — was like.

“You could feel there was tension between the two of them,” said Kolinsky of Simpson, 37, and Lachey, 43, who are now both happily remarried with children.

“They were very different people,” she continued. “He was a blue-collar guy — he did a lot of things himself, like he and his brother [Drew Lachey] would build things. He was frugal, and she had excessive taste.”

Simpson was just 22 when she wed Lachey, who is seven years older than her.

“In the end they weren’t suited for each other,” said Kolinsky. “The only thing they really had in common was their music. She was really young. … He wanted a family, and her father thought maybe she was too young. Her father was very involved in her life.”

Kolinsky revealed while she had “no idea” who Simpson was before signing on as a producer, once they started shooting, she immediately realized the show would be a success.

“As soon as we started looking at the footage and I saw the ‘Is this chicken or fish?’ [scene], I knew it was going to be a really fun ride,” she said.

And what a ride it was — according to Kolinsky, Newlyweds was reality TV “at its purest form.”

“[Nick & Jessica] were perfect because they were polar opposites,” she said. “They were beautiful, and without even realizing it, they were very funny.”

So what’s her take on those who alleged Simpson was putting on a “dumb blonde” act?

“There were times when we were like, ‘Hm, does she really not know what this means?’ ” admitted Kolinsky. “I truly believe the whole ‘chicken & fish’ situation was accurate. She really did not know.”

“I remember there was a scene where there was a dead mouse by their pool and it had been dead for a while,” she added. “Nick said, ‘it’s in rigor mortis’ and Jessica said, ‘Riga-what?’ I truly believe she didn’t know what that meant.”