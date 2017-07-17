Newlyweds Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Jet Off to a Tropical Honeymoon

Next stop: wedded bliss!

After marrying in a romantic, outdoor wedding in Idaho last week, Julianne Hough and NHL star Brooks Laich headed out on their first adventure as man and wife — their honeymoon.

Laich, 34, started the envy-inducing photos on Instagram with a snap of the newlyweds clutching their passports — and showing off their new accessories — at the airport.

The Dancing with the Stars judge, 28, reposted the image, captioning it, “We gone.”

It wasn’t long before the couple started sharing photos on a tropical beach with crystal clear water. Laich captured Hough posing in a bikini at the water’s edge with an artsy touch — through his wedding ring.

“I see you Mrs Laich!” he wrote, adding the hashtag #honeymoon.

Hough also couldn’t resist sharing a photo of her new spouse, posting a scenic shot of her husband walking down the beach with towels in hand.

She captioned the pic, “And so it begins…”

We gone ✌🏼✈️ #honeymoon 🍯🌙 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

I see you Mrs Laich! #honeymoon A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

And so it begins… 🏝 #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Laich took advantage of the picturesque landscape (and his new built-in photographer) with a mini-photo shoot posed on some rocks. The shirtless athlete excitedly raises his hands in the air.

“Yeah, this is going to be fun…..” he wrote, giving photo credit to his wife.

The dancing queen posted some selfies to document their honeymoon from brunch, including a cute kissing pic.

The duo also relaxed in hammocks overlooking the water, with Hough showing off her abs as she took in the sights on a swing hanging from a tree.

“That view though……we might never leave,” Laich captioned the image.

Yeah, this is going to be fun…..#honeymoon 📸: @juleshough A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Brunchin' with my huzzzbin' 😍 #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

That view though……we might never leave 🏝 #honeymoon A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

The couple said their vows in front of more than 200 guests including family and close friends near Coeur d’Alene, where Hough spent her summer holidays growing up.

“I don’t think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid,” Hough told PEOPLE exclusively. “But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.”

For the ceremony on Saturday evening, Hough wore a Custom Marchesa gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and was given away by her father, Bruce. Laich wore a Brooks Brothers tuxedo.

Best moment of my life! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Has it already been a week?! #mrslaich 👰🤵 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Guests sat on wooden pews for the outdoor ceremony, surrounded by roses and tulips with flower boxes filled with billowing blooms, wild grasses and seasonal foliage, all designed by Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht of Wild Bloom. “It was really important to me that we had our ceremony outdoors,” says Laich. “Julianne and I are very adventurous and free and wanted the setting to be in nature.”

The wedding party included Hough’s brother Derek Hough, who served as a groomsman. Their two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley, also sported flowered collars for the ceremony and served as ring bearers.

“I’ve never seen a man look at a woman like that when they said ‘I Do,’” says guest and close friend Nina Dobrev. “It took my breath away.”

Other notable guests included Aaron Paul and DWTS pro Mark Ballas.