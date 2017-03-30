Ready for Her Own? Newlywed Jinger Duggar Vuolo Smiles Ear to Ear Meeting Nephew Henry Seewald

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is one happy aunt!

The 23-year-old newlywed recently met the newest addition to the Duggar family — her sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and brother-in-law Ben‘s second son, Henry Wilberforce, who was born Feb. 6.

The Counting On star shared the adorable moment, which was captured by cameras, in an Instagram photo on Thursday.

In the photo, Jinger holds almost 2-month-old Henry in her arms and stands beside her husband, Jeremy, who embraces his bride and carries 1-year-old Spurgeon Elliot.

“Our first time seeing baby Henry,” she captioned the smiling photo of herself and Jeremy with their two nephews.

Jeremy, 29, popped the question to Jinger last July, just a month after the couple officially announced they were courting. And four months later, the couple tied the knot in November in front of nearly 1,000 guests at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

After their big Arkansas wedding and “incredible” honeymoon in Australia and New Zealand, the couple settled into their new life in Laredo, Texas, where Jeremy works in ministry.

“We have just so perfectly adapted, it’s been incredible,” Jinger told PEOPLE in February. “The biggest blessing.”

As for whether the newlyweds will start their own big family soon? They’re leaving it up to a higher power.

“We are just enjoying our life together,” said Jinger, “and we will see what the Lord does.”

