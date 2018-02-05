New Mom Kylie Jenner Is ‘More Mature’ with Travis Scott Than She Was with Tyga: Source

Kylie Jenner is the proud new mom of a “beautiful and healthy” baby girl — and she’s in a completely different place in life than she was just a year ago.

Jenner, 20, welcomed her first child, a daughter, with rapper Travis Scott on Thursday. The little girl weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

A source tells PEOPLE that the cosmetics mogul was “shocked when she got pregnant, but Travis was very supportive from the beginning and was there every step of the way.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner/Youtube

It’s a very different relationship than her off-on, up-and-down romance with ex-boyfriend Tyga, from roughly fall 2014 to spring 2017. (The “Rack City” rapper shares a child with Blac Chyna, Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian‘s ex-fiancée with whom he shares 1-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.)

“Kylie had a lot of trust issues with Tyga,” the source explains. “He was her first love and she was obsessed with him, but she never felt like she could trust him 100 percent. With Travis, things got really serious fast even though she was still getting over Tyga.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Tyga and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star began seeing Scott, 25, in April 2017, and the source says she’s grown by his side.

“He is very protective of Kylie, and his family embraced her, too,” the source says. “Kylie has matured a lot since becoming pregnant and is much less dramatic than when she was with Tyga.”