New Girl's Hannah Simone Says Paparazzi Thought She Was Kim Kardashian and 'Chased Me Down the Road'

Hannah Simone hasn’t met Kim Kardashian West, but she’s definitely been mistaken for her in the past!

The New Girl actress revealed in an interview with The Wrap that just months after moving to Los Angeles from Toronto, Canada, almost a decade ago, a swarm of paparazzi mistakenly thought she was the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“I do remember when I first moved to L.A. — I don’t know when that was — eight or nine years ago, I was coming out of a restaurant and I had my bangs and a high ponytail. And I guess Kim Kardashian had just cut bangs — and I’d just moved to L.A. from Toronto,” said Simone, 36, who wasn’t on a show at the time.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

“I’m just walking down the street. And all of a sudden, this herd of paparazzi are screaming, ‘Kim!’ and started chasing me down the road,” she continued. “I didn’t know what was happening, I didn’t know who Kim was. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Simone, who stars as Cece Parekh on the Fox comedy, said that a friend who was walking close by and witnessed the event had to explain the mistake to her.

“It was only a friend of mine who was down the road who was like, ‘They think you’re Kim Kardashian,’ ” said Simone. “So that’s the closest I’ve ever gotten to a Kardashian is being mistaken for one.”

When Doppelgänger Week rolls around next February, we know who Simone could double as!

New Girl airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.