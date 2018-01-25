Craig Morgan is still coping with the loss of his son — but his family is staying strong.

The country singer will star in a new TV show airing this March on UP TV, PEOPLE reveals exclusively. Morgan Family Strong will give fans a look into their private lives at home and on tour.

“The show is really about how, as a family, we do things — with me being who I am and traveling as much as I do, I felt like it was the right time for us to open up a business together, as a family,” he tells PEOPLE.

Jerry, 19, died in 2016. His body was recovered from Kentucky Lake in Tennessee after he went missing while tubing with a friend.

“We are blessed by the outpouring of prayers and condolences from across the world. Jerry may be gone from this earth, and we will miss him every day, but his spirit will live on in our hearts,” Morgan said in a statement at the time. “We will find peace knowing that God has a bigger plan, and that one day, we’ll be reunited with him again in Heaven.”

Craig Morgan is an Army veteran and member of the Grand Ole Opry. His 25 Billboard hits include the radio chart-topper, “That’s What I Love About Sunday.”

Morgan Family Strong premieres March 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET on UP TV.