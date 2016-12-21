Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t take kindly to people’s impressions of him — especially in the Boardroom!

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, Matt Iseman opened up about his stint on The New Celebrity Apprentice and what it was like working with the former bodybuilder.

“We met the governor, and everyone was starstruck. I was hugely starstruck,” Iseman admitted of Schwarzenegger. “In my room where I grew up, back in Denver, [I] still have the Predator poster on my wall. I slept there for Thanksgiving with Arnold starring [at me].”

When the time came for the comedian to meet his idol, Iseman, 45, thought it would be funny to quote Schwarzenegger’s famous movie lines to Schwarzenegger himself — which didn’t go over too well with the boss.

“I proceeded to quote Arnold to Arnold and he didn’t appreciate my impression of him,” joked Iseman. “He stone-faced me. I was like, ‘I’m going to get fired before this even starts’… It was awful.”

As for working with Schwarzenegger on the show, Iseman revealed that the 69-year-old was not to be messed with, admitting, “You will see that this guy will cut you off at the knees.”

The New Celebrity Apprentice premieres Jan. 2 on NBC.