YouTube's iJustine on Arnold Schwarzenegger (and Snooki!) in the New Celebrity Apprentice Boardroom

YouTube’s Justine Ezarik, a.k.a. iJustine, is taking her social media expertise to the boardroom when she coaches the contestants on how to properly make a viral video on Monday’s New Celebrity Apprentice.

“I’ve been doing online content for over 10 years, so I was so excited when they offered me a position of being in the boardroom,” Ezarik, 32, tells PEOPLE. “It was a really cool experience getting to work with a bunch of celebrities who have all these crazy different backgrounds.”

She adds, “I think what’s most fun about the show is, people come from different backgrounds and everybody’s working together trying to do one task. Obviously you have people clashing. It’s going to be a surprise for me too.”

As the new season highlights some of Hollywood’s most colorful stars, including new host Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ezarik noticed one contestant who stood out: Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“She has definitely evolved throughout the years,” says Ezarik. “It was cool to see her to help people and try to get the tasks done. I was able to stop by in one of the segments to see how they were doing and offer some advice. It was kind of interesting to see where they were — some people progressed a little further and some didn’t!”

As a digital influencer, Ezarik knows a little bit on how to get people’s attention, and she gives Schwarzenegger top marks for taking over the seat once inhabited by President-elect Donald Trump.

“I think he’s doing great,” she gushed. “The concept is the same, but like with any type of show when you bring in a new host you also bring in a new audience, a new spin.”

The New Celebrity Apprentice airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.