Carson Kressley Reveals 'the Hardest Part' of The New Celebrity Apprentice — & Why He Has a 'Sinking Feeling'

The New Celebrity Apprentice is back with Arnold Schwarzenegger as its host and contestant Carson Kressley competing in the board room. This season, Kressley will be blogging exclusively about each and every week for PEOPLE – check back weekly and follow him on Twitter at @CarsonKressley!

Okay kids, I’ve finally gotten over being terminated by my dear Arnold Schwarzenegger. I guess he’s not as fond of me as I was of him!!! I take solace in knowing that I looked fierce walking to the chopper!

Really, at this point, who cares about the final four? Brooke and Laila were great, but now it’s all about George and Matt. And yes, I’m calling him just plain George. It was weird when people on the show would call him Boy. Like that was his first name or something! No, his name is George. So that’s what we shall call him!

Sooooooo, as we embarked on the finale episode, we learned we would be working for Carnival Cruise Line to dispel cruise myths. I know a lot about cruising … on ships that is.

I’ve been on tons of cruises in my life and boy, was George (see what I did there?) lucky to have me on his team.

Here’s what I think about the two finalists:

Matt is really, really smart, very hard-working, focused and very, very positive. The only thing he has going against him is that he’s not the most famous of the cast members and he will tell you that himself. That factor sometimes limits ones ability to fundraise as they generally have fewer famous (a.k.a. loaded!) friends to call and ask for money. That was the hardest part of the show for me, and I know Matt feels this way too.

One other thing — he’s teamed with Kyle, Carnie and Carrie. I think at one point, Laila called them the “Bad News Bears.” I LOL’d when I heard that on the show. I love them all, but they don’t have the “winningest” track record.

Over on team George, we had me and Laila and Porsha. Not only are we feeling this task, but we were dressed like we work for a cruise line. Wait, is that a good thing??? Let’s move on.

I had a very strong and clear vision for our ad campaign. I knew I would slay like Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl. Laila was in charge of the food part of the party. Easy peasy, lemon squeezy. And Porsha was heading up the decor for the party. I thought our ship had come in. All we had to do was produce an amazing variety show. Over night. Totally doable.

Then George has a major meltdown … and I have a sinking feeling.

The New Celebrity Apprentice airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.