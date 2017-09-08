Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the next Bachelor — and his ex-girlfriend had some choice words to say about it.

On Sunday, prior to officially announcing the 35-year-old professional auto racing driver as the franchise’s next leading man, creator Mike Fleiss tweeted about still narrowing down candidates.

“I work for you, #BachelorNation,” he wrote. “Trying to make the best possible decision. Not easy!”

Season 17 Bachelor Sean Lowe replied to Fleiss suggesting Luyendyk Jr. for the role, to which a woman named Sydney Stempfley responded with a crying-tears-of-laughter emoji: “The show would be perfect for @ariejr up until it comes to choosing just one.”

Stempfley, 26, is a Cincinnati native who graduated from Miami University in 2016. A source confirms to PEOPLE that she was dating Luyendyk Jr. up until recently. Stempfley’s Instagram page is full of photos of the two starting in August 2016. The most recent one was posted June 1.

A second insider confirms Luyendyk recently broke things off, saying, “she’s hurt.”

“My actual ride or die,” she captioned one selfie.

Luyendyk Jr., who was the runner-up on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2012, told PEOPLE this week that while he’s dated over the years, he’s only had one serious girlfriend since Maynard, and that relationship ended about a year and a half ago.

“I’ve had a really successful couple of years,” said Luyendyk Jr., who has also been working in real estate. “I’ve put my nose down and worked really hard. I think a lot of times for men, success and business in life really sort of gets them ready for marriage — I truly believe that. I’m at a place in my life where I’m ready to buy a bigger house and have somebody to share that with. I’m ready to start a family!”

“I’m not concerned what people think,” he said. “I’m just focused on the outcome. I want to find my person and will do whatever it takes!”

“I just want to find that spark with somebody,” he added. “I want to someone to share my life with. I feel like it’s my time. I’m going into this with an open heart.”

Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor premieres on ABC in 2018.