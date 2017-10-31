Netflix Suspends Production on House of Cards Indefinitely Amid Kevin Spacey Scandal

The sixth and final season of House of Cards is on hold as the political drama’s star Kevin Spacey faces an allegation of inappropriate sexual advances.

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on HOUSE OF CARDS season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” the companies said Tuesday in a joint statement.

Netflix had previously announced season 6 would be the Emmy-winning show’s last, though the streaming service is reportedly considering spin-offs.

In a BuzzFeed article published Sunday, Star Trek: Discovery and Rent actor Anthony Rapp alleged that then-26-year-old Spacey invited him to his Manhattan apartment for a party in 1986. (They were both starring in hit Broadway plays at the time.) Rapp, then 14, says he was the only teen at the party and spent most of the evening in a bedroom watching television when he realized everyone had left and he was alone with Spacey.

“My memory was that I thought, ‘Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,’” Rapp told BuzzFeed. Spacey, he said, “sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk … He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.”

“He was trying to seduce me,” said Rapp, 46. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Late Sunday, Spacey, now 58, issued a statement saying he doesn’t remember the alleged incident, apologizing for “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” and announcing, “I choose now to live as a gay man.”

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life,” Spacey said. “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closes to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”