Netflix Reveals That Nearly Half of All Couples Cheat — When It Comes to TV

A version of this story originally appeared on TIME.com.

A new study has revealed that nearly half of all couples around the world cheat on their significant others — when it comes to using Netflix.

The streaming service found that 46 percent of couples have watched a TV show on Netflix ahead of their partner, and the trend shows no signs of slowing. Netflix cheating has increased threefold since the behavior was first surveyed in 2013, and 60 percent of today’s consumers said they would cheat even more if they felt they could get away with it. To make matters worse, 81 percent of cheaters are repeat offenders, and 44 percent have committed the act at least three or more times.

So what shows are enticing people to commit such a heinous crime? The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, American Horror Story, House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Narcos, and Stranger Things were among the top temptations. The data suggests that there is some level of guilt associated with the behavior. The study found that 80 percent of respondents said their cheating was unplanned, and two-thirds (66 percent) said they cheated because “the shows are just so good” that they could not stop themselves from binge-watching.

Nearly half — 45 percent of respondents — said they have never admitted to cheating and 46% judged the behavior as “not bad at all.”

Netflix’s study was conducted by SurveyMonkey from Dec. 20–31, 2016 and was based on 30,267 total responses. The streaming company said the survey was “balanced by age and gender” and “representative of an adult online population who watch TV shows via streaming services as a couple” in various countries throughout the world.

—Aric Jenkins