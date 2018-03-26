Netflix Renews Queer Eye and Nailed It! for Second Seasons

Mary Kate Carr
March 26, 2018 05:26 PM

Can you believe? Netflix announced on Monday that several of its unscripted shows, including the Queer Eye revival, have received second-season orders.

Dope, Drug Lords, and The Toys That Made Us are also being renewed, as well as Nailed It!, the popular baking competition about sub-par bakers trying to recreate culinary masterpieces (“It’s part competition, part hot mess,” as Netflix describes it), hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres.

“These series are indicative of what we’re trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television,” said Bela Bajaria, Vice President of Content for Netflix, in a release. “These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy – and that’s just Queer Eye.”

For their part, the Queer Eye team posted their own celebration on their official Twitter page, to which star Johnathan Van Ness replied, “Yes Queens!!!”

The first seasons are streaming now on Netflix.

