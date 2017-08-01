Jonathan Groff Reveals How New Serial Killer Drama Mindhunter Left Him 'Obsessed'

What’s the key to catching serial killers? In Netflix’s Mindhunter, two FBI agents think simply talking to them is the answer.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the brooding new trailer for David Fincher’s forthcoming thriller Mindhunter, which stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as two very serious FBI agents who believe interviewing serial killers will help them solve future cases. Unfortunately, it’s 1979, and as the trailer reveals, they encounter some pushback in response to this, at the time, radical idea.

“There’s no procedural rule book for how to talk to these people,” Groff emphatically says to one of his superiors who doubts his endeavors. “You want truffles? You gotta get in the dirt with the pigs.”

This series is clearly unlike anything the Glee and Looking vet has ever done before, which actually presented him with a challenge. “It’s so dark!” Groff tells Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve never done anything like it before which was also really cool to go outside my comfort zone and live in a world that I’ve never really lived in before.”

Groff says working on this project left him “obsessed” with Fincher, who executive produced and directed the series. “He’s just everything you hear about, he’s a total genius, he brings things out in people that they wouldn’t normally be able to express otherwise.” says Groff. ” I think in every aspect of the filmmaking, you sort of just get the sense instinctually that David can do everyone’s job better than they can — including the acting! And just to be in an environment with a person like that and creating with a person like that, watch his mind work, it felt really challenging because the work was really challenging but also really comforting because it felt really good just to be in someone’s hands that is such a genius, to be creating that world — it makes you go for broke because you feel so safe.”









Based on Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, the series is also executive-produced by Charlize Theron (who also produced the recently canceled Girlboss), Joshua Donen (Gone Girl), and Cean Chaffin (Gone Girl). Fincher, Asif Kapadia (Amy), Tobias Lindholm (A War), and Andrew Douglas (The Amityville Horror) also served as directors.

Mindhunter premieres Oct. 13 on Netflix.

Reporting by JESSICA DERSCHOWITZ

This article originally appeared on Ew.com