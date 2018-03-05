Netflix Debuts First House of Cards Trailer for Final Season Without Kevin Spacey

Claire Underwood is ready to reign.

In the first trailer for the final season of Netflix’s House of Cards that aired during Sunday’s Oscars, Robin Wright stands behind a desk in the Oval office.

We’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/h2XafRynew — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 5, 2018

“We’re just getting started,” she says in the 30-second clip that premiered Sunday.

Netflix announced in November that Kevin Spacey would no longer be involved with political drama after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people, including eight past and present House of Cards staffers.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” a rep for the network said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “We will continue to work with [production company] MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show.”

The streaming service also declared that it would no longer be releasing the film Gore that Spacey, 58, had starred in and directed.

House of Cards season 6, which will consist of eight episodes, will be released on Netflix this fall.