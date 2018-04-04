NeNe Leakes isn’t ready to exterminate her feud with Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann.

The tension first flared up last fall after Brielle, 21, alleged she found cockroaches in Leakes’ home, which fueled a slew of public back-and-forth insults — including Leakes’ insistence that Kim and Brielle are both “racists.”

#RoachGate has played out in detail on this season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and on Tuesday, Leakes doubled down on her accusation in a since-deleted comment. The comment in question was shared on a Shade Room post speculating that Brielle had been flirting with 50 Cent‘s 20-year-old son, Marquise Jackson.

“They don’t like black people so no worries here,” wrote Leakes. (The comment has since been taken down, but The Shade Room posted a screenshot of it.)

On the March 18 episode of RHOA, Leakes, 50, explained that she called Kim, 39, and Brielle “racists” because of their use of the term “roaches.”

“That word ‘roach’ just ain’t the word I needed to hear her saying,” Leakes said. “It sounds very racial when you are speaking to an African-American person and talk about roaches, because people feel like you associated that with the ghetto or trash. Black people do not receive that very well.”

From left: NeNe Leakes, Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

While Leakes admitted the comments she made online “were purely out of anger,” she said she felt justified by statements Kim had previously made.

“Do I believe Kim is a racist?” Leakes continued. “Some of the things she has said would definitely make you go, ‘Hmmm.’ ”

Kim, however, felt she was the victim — and said she received death threats in the wake of Leakes’ allegations.

“We’ve had to hire security. I’ve had people come to the gate at my house,” she told pal Shereé Whitfield. “She wants to pull the race card. That’s the devil, bitch. She spent so many years trying to sabotage my name and I just let it roll. Now you’re f—ing with my kids? … My whole family? There’s not a racist bone in my body. Not me, my husband, or my children see color. Never have.”