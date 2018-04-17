NeNe Leakes Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 'Lies Have Runneth Over' After RHOA Costar Apologizes

Kim Zolciak-Biermann may be waving a white flag in her feud with NeNe Leakes, but the latter Housewife is seemingly still seeing red.

Hours after the two women faced off on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 reunion part two, Zolciak-Biermann issued an apology hoping to end their war of words. Zolciak-Biermann vowed to stop engaging in battle with her former costar.

Her apology, though, came with the threat of a lawsuit against Leakes — one that Leakes, 50, seemingly encouraged Zolciak-Biermann, 39, start.

“Please file a lawsuit,” the former Fashion Police host wrote on Twitter in a series of impassioned tweets, never directly naming her frenemy but alluding to Zolciak-Biermann. She added, “Anytime you wanna go to court, I’m happy to see you there because your lies have runneth over.”

“You can never WIN when you play DIRTY so throw in the towel!” she also tweeted, before seemingly mocking Zolciak-Biermann’s lip injections. “I mean, throw in the lips!”

Anytime you wanna go to court, I’m happy to see you there because your lies have runneth over — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) April 16, 2018

You can never WIN when you play DIRTY so throw in the towel! I mean throw in the lips — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) April 16, 2018

Leakes and Zolciak-Biermann both returned to RHOA for its tenth anniversary season after a long absence from the series, Leakes as a full-time Housewife and Zolciak-Biermann in the “Friend of the Housewives” role.

While the homecoming was supposed to be a triumphant one for the two former friends — who were original Atlanta Housewives when the show first premiered in October 2008 — they quickly butted heads throughout this season, with their fights often spilling over to social media.

The most explosive incident came when Zolciak-Biermann said Leakes was “sick and disgusting” and lived in a “roach nest,” a battle fans quickly dubbed “#RoachGate.” Leakes then responded with her own slams, calling Zolciak-Biermann “racist” and claiming she and her daughter Brielle “don’t like black people.”

Zolciak-Biermann didn’t take Leakes’ claims lightly. Back in October, when their #RoachGate battle was playing out on social media, the mother of six obtained legal counsel against Leakes.

“She put #KKK on the Instagram post. I’ve hired legal counsel at this point. It’s just that bad,” Zolciak-Biermann told Larry King on Larry King Now. “It’s inappropriate. In this day and age, people are dying over racism. I’m on a show with all African-American women and I’m the only one that’s ever been on the show that’s Caucasian, so it’s the card that sometimes they play and it’s gross. And I won’t allow it.”

“I don’t take this lightly,” Zolciak-Biermann added to E!’s Daily Pop. “It’s one thing like I said to kind of banter back and forth and have an opinion. This is far beyond just having an opinion.”

She later revealed on RHOA that she received death threats after Leakes’ racist claims.

In her Instagram apology on Sunday night, Zolciak-Biermann told Leakes “we both know the truth.”

“We both know that if I wanted to, I could have a lawsuit for the lies you have spewed: tweeting out fake texts, implying I am racist, attacking me physically, claiming my daughter tweeted negative about you and your home – we both know these are lies,” she wrote.

Still, she ultimately apologized.

“I am so sorry for what has happened,” said Zolciak-Biermann. “I have reacted to it publicly and for that I am sorry. I should have risen above it. I personally will no longer engage with you on social media and perpetuate the hate. I am asking you to do the same. We are grown women with families. Enough is enough. I want us to move on.”

As for RHOA, don’t expect to see Zolciak-Biermann back on the hit Bravo show anytime soon.

Asked over the weekend by TMZ cameras if she would return to RHOA, Zolciak-Biermann said “never, never,” explaining it caused “too much stress — unneeded stress.”

Executive producer Andy Cohen agreed. “I think she’s done, yeah,” the 49-year-old Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host told E! News, recounting the tension in filming the RHOA season 10 reunion. “[Kim] walked out of that reunion and I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve seen the last of that wig at these reunions.’ ”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion part 3 airs Sunday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.