NeNe Leakes on Working with 'Blunt' Donald Trump on Celebrity Apprentice: 'I Did Not Witness Him Doing Anything Unethical'

NeNe Leakes is opening up about her past experience working with President Donald Trump on The Celebrity Apprentice.

Leakes, 49, competed on the reality series in 2011, but quit the show halfway through season 11. In a preview clip of Wednesday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show, Leakes gets candid about her time on the series with then-host Trump.

Asked how her experience was with Trump on the show — he served as host on the series from 2008-15 — Leakes admits that the two worked well together.

“Obviously, when he was running, so many people asked me about him because I worked with him and then I got married actually again and he did a little scene with me on my show,” says Leakes about Trump. “And I have to say, when I worked for Donald, he and I got along very well. I must say, he was very true to who he was when I worked with him.”

But according to the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, the Trump she is now witnessing is not the same man she worked with in the boardroom.

“Now, who this person is that we are seeing, I don’t know who that is. I don’t know him to ever speak that way,” says Leakes, who adds, “He’s always been very honest and very true and very blunt — that’s true. He’s always been that way. But I did not witness him doing anything unethical. Honestly, I did not.”

After departing the NBC reality series in 2011, Leakes sat down with host Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that she didn’t have second thoughts about leaving the “toxic” program.

“I don’t regret it. I felt very good about it. I always do what my gut tells me to do,” Leakes said. “I’m a grown woman, and nobody makes decisions for me. I make my own decisions. It was a toxic situation for me.”

Last week, it was revealed that Arnold Schwarzenegger would be parting ways with his hosting gig on The New Celebrity Apprentice after just one season.

“I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter (NBC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment). “Everyone — from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”