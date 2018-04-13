After Marlon Wayans recently compared her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, to his White Chicks character, NeNe Leakes is sharing her opinion on the whole social media scuffle.

“She really looks like that, really she does,” the reality star, 50, said during an appearance on The Talk on Thursday.

“And he is a comedian and you know, he does get a pass,” continued Leakes, who has long clashed with Zolciak-Biermann. “And besides that, Kim talks about everybody very negatively and then as soon as somebody light her up, she’s like, ‘Oh my god, that was so mean.'”

Stated Leakes: “Girl, if you’re going to dish it, be able to take it.”

On Sunday, Wayans, 45, posted an unflattering screenshot of Zolciak-Biermann on Instagram, saying that she looks like his White Chicks character. (In the 2004 comedy, the actor and his brother, Shawn, play two black FBI agents disguised as white women.)

“No we are not in production on White Chicks 2. The f—?!” he captioned the photo.

Zolciak-Biermann, 39, directly responded to the post saying: “Was always a super big fan of yours and my kids loved you,” she commented. “This hurts but I guess [it’s] all for laughs.”

Zolciak-Biermann’s husband, Kroy Biermann, 32, also came to her defense, according to a screenshot captured by the Comments by Celebs’ Twitter account.

“You should hope & pray that one day a grown man never takes this kind of dig at the expense of your daughter,” he wrote. “Grow up dude.”

When asked how she feels when she’s in a similar situation, Leakes admitted that she “doesn’t like it” however, she will respond.

“I am the clap-back queen,” shared Leakes. “I enjoy it by the way. I enjoy responding back. But it’s the way you respond. Some people can respond and sound very mean and nasty.”

“I’m like Marlon [Wayans]. I like to respond with something fun—and that’s a difference,” explained Leakes, adding that Zolciak-Biermann “usually says very horrible things.” Quipped the RHOA star: “And then I can respond back… ‘Bye, Mannequin!'”

Leakes also shared that she doesn’t believe that Zolciak-Biermann “was genuinely hurt” by Wayan’s comment.

“I think that she was afraid to respond back,” said Leakes. “He’s a comedian. She probably was embarrassed… But she’s embarrassed other people. She tried to embarrass me.”

The RHOA star went on to explain that Zolciak-Biermann made comments about Leakes having roaches in her house. (On a February episode of the reality show, Zolciak-Biermann referred to Leakes’ home as a “roach nest”— even sending a video to the entire cast that her daughter, Brielle Biermann, 21, had taken of black bugs crawling in Leakes’ bathroom as proof.)

As Bravo fans know, Zolciak-Biermann and Leakes started off as close pals when the reality show first aired in 2008, but have since had a rocky friendship.

After Leakes’ appearance on the talk show, Zolciak-Biermann took to social media on Thursday to share a selfie along with a note about staying positive.

“Successful people maintain a positive focus in life no matter what is going on around them,” she captioned the pic.

Continued Zolciak-Biermann: “They stay focused on their past successes rather than their past failures, and on the next action steps they need to take to get them closer to the fulfillment of their goals rather than all the other distractions that life presents to them ❤.”